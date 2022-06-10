Foreign Minister Park to Visit US Next Week for Talks with Blinken

Photo : YONHAP News

Top diplomats of South Korean and the United States will hold talks in Washington next week, to discuss their enhanced alliance and cooperation.According to Seoul's foreign ministry on Friday, Foreign Minister Park Jin will visit the capital for the first time since taking office from Sunday to Wednesday at the invitation of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.During their video-linked talks on May 13, Blinken invited Park to the U.S. at the earliest possible date. The two will hold talks on Monday.The visit comes some three weeks after the summit between President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden in Seoul.The top diplomats are expected to discuss measures following up on the agreements made during the summit, as well as cooperation between the allies to respond to North Korea's recent series of missile launches and a possible nuclear test.They will also exchange opinions on supply chains as well as regional and global issues.