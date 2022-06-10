Menu Content

Politics

Defense Chiefs of S. Korea, China Hold Talks in Singapore

Photo : YONHAP News

The defense chiefs of South Korea and China held discussions on Friday in Singapore and discussed pending security issues between their nations.  

South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup sat down for talks with his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe on Friday on the sidelines of the Asia Security Summit, also known as the Shangri-La Dialogue.

The talks were initially planned for 40 minutes but lasted for 75 minutes. 

After the meeting, Minister Lee told reporters that the talks were "very useful" and it served as a great opportunity to "understand each other," without elaborating details of the discussions.

Asked if the talks discussed Seoul’s plans for a more permanent deployment of its THAAD anti-missile base, Lee just said he would have an opportunity to explain later. 

The Chinese defense minister also said he would have a chance later to explain about the details of the discussion to the media.   

Seoul's defense ministry said earlier that Lee plans to ask China to play a "constructive role" in relation to North Korean issues amid the North's continued provocation. 

The last time the two countries' defense ministers met was in November 2019 in Bangkok during a gathering of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN).
