Defense Chiefs of S. Korea, China Hold Talks in Singapore

Photo : YONHAP News

The defense chiefs of South Korea and China held discussions on Friday in Singapore and discussed pending security issues between their nations.South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup sat down for talks with his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe on Friday on the sidelines of the Asia Security Summit, also known as the Shangri-La Dialogue.The talks were initially planned for 40 minutes but lasted for 75 minutes.After the meeting, Minister Lee told reporters that the talks were "very useful" and it served as a great opportunity to "understand each other," without elaborating details of the discussions.Asked if the talks discussed Seoul’s plans for a more permanent deployment of its THAAD anti-missile base, Lee just said he would have an opportunity to explain later.The Chinese defense minister also said he would have a chance later to explain about the details of the discussion to the media.Seoul's defense ministry said earlier that Lee plans to ask China to play a "constructive role" in relation to North Korean issues amid the North's continued provocation.The last time the two countries' defense ministers met was in November 2019 in Bangkok during a gathering of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN).