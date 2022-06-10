Poll: Ruling Party Approval Outstrips DP with Largest Lead in 6 Yrs

Photo : YONHAP News

A new survey finds that the approval rating for the ruling People Power Party(PPP) surpassed that of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) by the largest margin in more than six years.According to the poll by Gallup Korea of one-thousand adults from Tuesday to Thursday, 45 percent of the respondents said they support the ruling party, while the DP received a 29 percent approval.The 16 percentage-points gap marks the widest lead in six years and two months since the second week of April in 2016, when Saenuri Party, PPP's predecessor, was ahead of the DP by 18 percentage points.At the time, Saenuri Party cornered 39 percent, while the DP garnered 21 percent.In the latest survey, the approval rating for the PPP remained unchanged from the previous week, while the DP saw its rating slip by three percentage points from 32 percent tallied in the first week of June, when local elections were held.The survey had a confidence level of 95 percent, with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.