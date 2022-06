President Yoon Suk Yeol gave credentials to the new Ambassador to the United States Cho Tae-yong on Friday.Yoon gave the credentials to the new ambassador during a ceremony at the presidential office in Yongsan, Seoul.Cho, a career diplomat, recently served as a lawmaker of the ruling People Power Party.According to the South Korean Embassy in the U.S. on Thursday, Cho will take office on Saturday.The embassy said the U.S. government has granted its agrément on Cho's appointment just three weeks after he was designated for the post.Given that the agrément procedure usually takes about a month, the swift passage is seen as Washington's commitment to enhancing the U.S.-South Korea alliance.