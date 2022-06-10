New COVID-19 Cases Under 10,000 for 2nd Day

Photo : KBS News

South Korea reported under ten-thousand COVID-19 cases for a second day.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Saturday that eight-thousand-442 infections were confirmed on Friday, including 64 from overseas.This marks the first time the Saturday figure has stood below ten-thousand in 20 weeks.The country's accumulated caseload is tallied at over 18-point-two million.The number of critically ill hospitalized patients is down by six from the previous day at 101.Ten new deaths have been reported, raising the death toll to 24-thousand-351. The overall fatality rate stands at zero-point-13 percent.The number of patients recovering at home has also dropped to around 59-thousand.Close to 66-hundred hospital beds are currently set aside for COVID-19. Just over seven percent of those assigned for the seriously ill are in use. Treatment centers that house patients with mild symptoms report an occupancy rate of four-point-three percent.