New COVID-19 Cases Under 10,000 for 2nd Day

South Korea reported under ten-thousand COVID-19 cases for a second day.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Saturday that eight-thousand-442 infections were confirmed on Friday, including 64 from overseas.
This marks the first time the Saturday figure has stood below ten-thousand in 20 weeks.
The country's accumulated caseload is tallied at over 18-point-two million.
The number of critically ill hospitalized patients is down by six from the previous day at 101.
Ten new deaths have been reported, raising the death toll to 24-thousand-351. The overall fatality rate stands at zero-point-13 percent.
The number of patients recovering at home has also dropped to around 59-thousand.
Close to 66-hundred hospital beds are currently set aside for COVID-19. Just over seven percent of those assigned for the seriously ill are in use. Treatment centers that house patients with mild symptoms report an occupancy rate of four-point-three percent.