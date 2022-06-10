S. Korea Reelected to UN Economic and Social Council

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has been reelected as a member of the UN Economic and Social Council for the sixth consecutive time.Seoul's foreign ministry said Saturday that South Korea gained council membership for the 2023 to 2025 period in a vote held during the General Assembly in New York on Friday.The ministry said the result marks the first step in Korea's goal to advance into three major UN councils in its push for multilateral diplomacy.The Economic and Social Council consisting of 54 members with a three-year term is tasked with discussions such as on sustainable development goals.Eighteen members are elected each year. This year, China, Qatar and Laos were also elected from the Asia-Pacific region.South Korea marks its sixth successive entry into the council since 2008 and its tenth term overall.