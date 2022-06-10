Menu Content

KCNA: Key Party Meeting Held for 3 Days, Kim Urges Stronger Nat'l Defense

Written: 2022-06-11 13:22:08Updated: 2022-06-11 13:25:00

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean state media reported Saturday that an enlarged plenary meeting of the ruling Workers' Party's eighth Central Committee was held for three days from Wednesday.

The Korean Central News Agency said that leader Kim Jong-un presided over the meeting and declared that the right to self-defense is a matter of defending national sovereignty and the North will not make any concessions on this front.

Reaffirming the principle of "power for power and a full-on battle," Kim said security circumstances surrounding the North are "very serious" and could further aggravate.

He said the situation urges the country to expedite efforts to achieve the goal of bolstering national defense. 

However, there was no direct mention of a nuclear test or threatening remarks against South Korea or the U.S.

In the latest plenary meeting which sets the direction for state affairs for the year's second half, four major areas were discussed including organizational and policy issues, quarantine management and the revision of party regulations.

On COVID-19, Kim said the anti-epidemic operation has entered a new stage, shifting from a lockdown-centered system to prevention efforts based on both lockdown and eradication of the virus.

On the economy, farming and production of consumer goods were cited as top priorities.

The North also announced personnel appointments, promoting vice foreign minister Choe Son-hui to the post of foreign minister. The existing minister Ri Son-gwon will lead the ruling party's United Front Department, which handles inter-Korean affairs.
