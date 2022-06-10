BTS' New Album Sells Over Two Million Copies on First Day

Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop boy band BTS' new album "Proof" sold over two million copies on the first day of release.According to the group's management agency Big Hit Music, the album released Friday sold two-point-15 million units as of 11 p.m. based on a tally compiled by Hanteo music chart.BTS' fourth regular album "Map of the Soul : 7" released in February 2020 also recorded two million sales on the first day.Big Hit noted a two million first-day sale record for a new album is a feat only achieved by BTS.The latest anthology album's lead track "Yet To Come" has topped the iTunes Top Songs chart in 97 countries including the U.S., Canada and Australia as of 8 a.m. Saturday."Proof" has topped the iTunes Top Albums chart in 65 countries including the U.S., Sweden and Japan.The music video for "Yet to Come" has surpassed 45 million views on YouTube as of 9 a.m. Saturday, 20 hours after its release.