Photo : YONHAP News

Gasoline and diesel prices have risen for a fifth consecutive week.According to oil price portal Opinet run by the Korea National Oil Corporation, the average price of gasoline sold at pumps nationwide rose 24-point-five won to two-thousand-37-point-five won per liter in the second week of June.Gas prices fell more than 44 won in the first week of May, when the government expanded fuel tax cuts from 20 to 30 percent. However, prices have since risen for five straight weeks.The average price of diesel also gained more than 22 won this week to two-thousand-30-point-eight won per liter.As global supply suffers, the price of diesel overtook that of gasoline for the first time in 14 years in South Korea, and went on to surpass two-thousand won for the first time ever last month.