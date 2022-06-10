Defense Chiefs of S. Korea, US Hold Talks in Singapore

Photo : YONHAP News

The defense chiefs of South Korea and the U.S. held talks on the sidelines of the Asia Security Summit, also known as the Shangri-La Dialogue, currently underway in Singapore.In the meeting held at the Shangri-La Hotel Saturday morning, Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin discussed the two sides' joint readiness posture and ways to respond to a possible nuclear test by North Korea.Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Lee said he and the secretary discussed measures to enhance the execution of extended deterrence and a follow-up to issues addressed during last month's presidential summit.The minister said the two sides also shared assessments on North Korea's recent moves including preparations for what would be its seventh nuclear test as well as how the allies would jointly respond.The Saturday meeting is the first time Lee has met with Austin after the two held phone talks on May 18 when they stressed the need for close coordination on North Korea issues.Lee and Austin will also hold trilateral talks with their Japanese counterpart Nobuo Kishi in the afternoon. The last time the three sides' defense chiefs met was in November 2019, during a gathering of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN).