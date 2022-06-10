Over 7,300 Truckers Join 5th Day of Strike as Gov't-Union Talks Continue

Photo : YONHAP News

Unionized truckers entered the fifth day of a general strike on Saturday as the government continued talks with the labor group for a second day.The transport ministry estimates that over 73-hundred drivers, some 33 percent of the 22-thousand members of Cargo Truckers Solidarity, are taking part in the walkout.Logistic disruptions continue. The government believes sporadic acts of sabotage and interference by union members at some ports including Busan and Ulsan have dealt a blow to shipment levels. The number of shipments going in and out of key logistics hubs in the metropolitan area continues to remain low.The government says the auto, steel and cement sectors are facing decreased output as police are lending support in the delivery of emergency shipments.Meanwhile, working-level talks are ongoing with the union for the second day centered on its demand of continuing guaranteed minimum freight rates for truck drivers.The system, introduced in 2020 to ensure safe driving and prevent speeding and fatigue at the wheel, is set to expire on the last day of this year due to a sunset clause.The transport ministry insists the rule is a legislative matter to be addressed by parliament, but promised to provide support to smoothly resolve the issue and coordinate stances of concerned parties.