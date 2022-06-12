New COVID-19 Cases in S. Korea Below 10,000 for Third Day

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily new COVID-19 cases in South Korea came to about seven-thousand, remaining below ten-thousand for the third consecutive day.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Sunday that seven-thousand-382 infections were confirmed the previous day, including 78 from overseas.The country's accumulated caseload is tallied at over 18-point-two million.The daily tally fell by some one-thousand from a day ago and about 25-hundred from a week ago. The figure marks the lowest Sunday figure in 20 weeks since January 23.Cases from overseas marked the largest in about three months since March 11, when it posted 106.The number of critically ill hospitalized patients is down by three from the previous day at 98. It marks the first time in about 14 months that the figure fell below 100.Twenty new deaths have been reported, raising the death toll to 24-thousand-371. The overall fatality rate stands at zero-point-13 percent.The number of patients recovering at home has also dropped to around 58-thousand.Close to 66-hundred hospital beds are currently set aside for COVID-19. Just over seven percent of those assigned for the seriously ill are in use.