Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

OECD Inflation Hits 9.2% in April, Largest Growth in 34 Years

Written: 2022-06-12 12:07:45Updated: 2022-06-12 19:25:59

OECD Inflation Hits 9.2% in April, Largest Growth in 34 Years

Photo : YONHAP News

Consumer prices of members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) soared nine-point-two percent in April, the steepest growth in about 34 years.

According to the OECD on Sunday, inflation in the 38 member states came to nine-point-two percent, the largest gain since September 1998, when it marked nine-point-three percent.

Inflation in the OECD nations rose seven-point-eight percent in February when Russia invaded Ukraine, further rising eight-point-eight percent in March.

Soaring prices are mostly led by war-driven food price inflation, which spiked eleven-point-five percent in April, up one-point-five percentage points from the previous month.

Service prices in the OECD area also rose by an average four-point-four percent on-year from three-point-nine percent during the cited period.

Nine OECD countries posted double-digit inflation rates, with Turkey posting the highest rate of 70 percent. South Korea posted a relatively low rate at four-point-eight percent.

The pace of soaring inflation is expected to continue through the year, with the OECD projecting the 2022 inflation rate for the OECD area at eight-point-eight percent.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >