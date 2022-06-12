Defense Chiefs of S. Korea, US, Japan Hold Talks in Singapore

Photo : KBS News

The defense chiefs of South Korea, the United States and Japan held talks on Saturday in Singapore and discussed trilateral cooperation regarding North Korea issues.South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup sat down for talks with his American and Japanese counterparts Lloyd Austin and Nobuo Kishi on the sidelines of the Asia Security Summit, also known as the Shangri-La Dialogue.According to Seoul's defense ministry, the three sides agreed to closely cooperate to achieve complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and establish lasting peace in the region.They also affirmed that it is important for the international community to fully implement related United Nations Security Council resolutions, calling for global cooperation to eradicate illegal ship-to-ship transfers of goods to or from North Korea.According to the ministry, the three sides agreed to take steps to hold missile warning trainings and exercises to track and monitor ballistic missiles on a regular basis.After the talks, Minister Lee told reporters that the issue of military exercises among the three nations was discussed at a comprehensive level. Lee said they had concrete talks about missile warning trainings or missile tracking and monitoring drills.