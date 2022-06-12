Menu Content

Foreign Minister Departs for US for Talks with Blinken

Written: 2022-06-12 13:49:07Updated: 2022-06-12 19:25:26

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Park Jin has left for the United States for talks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Departing for a four-day trip, Minister Park told reporters at Incheon International Airport on Sunday that he will meet Blinken and discuss bilateral coordination on threats from North Korea.

Park, who is visiting the United States for the first time since taking office, is scheduled to meet with Blinken on Monday in Washington.

In the meeting, the two sides are expected to discuss response measures to North Korea's nuclear issue and economic cooperation.

The visit comes some three weeks after the summit between President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden in Seoul.

Minister Park said that during his trip, the two sides would discuss cooperation in the economic security sector, peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region, and the Ukraine issue.

The minister said that he is scheduled to meet with Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, to discuss ways to enhance the tech alliance between the two nations.
