Truckers Enter 6th Day of Strike after Collapsed Negotiations

Photo : YONHAP News

Unionized truckers entered the sixth day of a general strike on Sunday as the government and the union failed to reach an agreement in a marathon negotiation held the previous day.The transport ministry said on Sunday in a statement that the two sides held negotiations for over ten hours from 11 a.m. Saturday, but failed to narrow differences.The ministry said it shared the view that proper rates should be guaranteed for truck drivers and promised to provide its active support in parliamentary efforts for a related legislation. The ministry said the union, however, just repeated its demands of continuing guaranteed minimum freight rates for truck drivers.The system, introduced in 2020 to ensure safe driving and prevent speeding and fatigue at the wheel, is set to expire on the last day of this year due to a sunset clause.The ministry expressed regret over the union's unilateral demands, urging the unionized truckers to end the strike.The union criticized the government for presenting some regressive proposals at the end of the negotiations.The two sides, however, agreed to resume talks at 2 p.m. Sunday.