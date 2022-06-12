Fine Weather Forecast for Nuri Space Rocket Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

A space center in the country's southwestern region is forecast to see generally good weather conditions on Wednesday for the second launch of a Nuri space rocket.The nation is set to launch the space rocket on Wednesday at Naro Space Center in Goheung, South Jeolla Province.The Korea Meteorological Administration said on Sunday that the Goheung area is predicted to see some clouds on Wednesday, but no rains or strong winds are in the forecast.Launches should meet a set of weather requirements: there should not be thunderstorms and lightning events within 20 kilometers of the launch site and winds should not exceed 21 meters per second.The weather agency said that the area is expected to meet all those weather requirements on launch day.However, the area is expected to have about five millimeters of rain between the afternoon and evening of Tuesday, the day before the launch.