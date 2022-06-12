Unionized Truckers' Strike Extends to 7th Day

Photo : YONHAP News

Unionized truckers entered the seventh day of a general strike on Monday as the government and the union failed to reach an agreement in negotiations held over the weekend.The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport and the union held a fourth round of negotiations at the government complex in Sejong from 2 p.m. Sunday, but failed to narrow differences.The two sides held talks for over ten hours on Saturday as well, only to end in disagreement.After the marathon talks on Sunday, the union said in a statement that the transport ministry, the ruling People Power Party(PPP), the union and shippers reached a tentative agreement at around 9:30 p.m., but the PPP reversed their position at 10 p.m.Unionized truck drivers have been on a strike since last Tuesday demanding higher wages and an extension of the Safe Trucking Freight Rates System, which expires at the end of this year.With the continued strike, the total quantity of goods transported to and from terminals at Busan port fell below 20 percent compared to last month.