N. Korea Reports Below 40,000 New Fever Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea claimed its fever-related daily cases suspected to be COVID-19 fell below 40-thousand.The North’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Monday that 36-thousand-710 new fever patients were confirmed in the 24-hour period leading up to 6 p.m. Sunday nationwide.Quoting the nation's state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters, the KCNA said over 42-thousand patients recovered during the same period.According to the North's official tallies, daily new fever cases peaked on May 15 at nearly 393-thousand, but the number has continued to drop since it fell below 100-thousand on May 27.The North did not release new deaths, the death toll, and the fatality rate.However, the KCNA said on Sunday that the death toll came to 72 with a fatality rate of zero-point-002 percent.The cumulative cases in the North compiled since late April grew to around four-point-46 million with North Korean authorities claiming that all but some 65-thousand have fully recovered.