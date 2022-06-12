Menu Content

JCS: N. Korea Fires Presumed Artillery Shots

Written: 2022-06-13 08:17:18Updated: 2022-06-13 10:16:48

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military said North Korea fired several artillery shots, possibly from multiple rocket launchers, on Sunday morning.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said on Sunday evening that it detected "several flight trajectories" presumed to be North Korean artillery from 8:07 a.m. to 11:03 a.m.

The JCS said the South Korean military maintains a robust readiness in close cooperation with the United States amid boosted surveillance on North Korea.

North Korea reportedly fired five artillery rounds into the western waters.

The firing comes after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un presented goals to boost the country's military power and defense capability at the plenary meeting of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party held last week.

The firing comes a week after North Korea fired eight short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea.
