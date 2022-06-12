Presidential National Security Office Holds Meeting after N. Korea's Artillery Shots

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential National Security Office(NSO) held a meeting on Sunday to check the security condition after North Korea fired multiple shots, possibly from a multiple rocket launcher.The South Korean military detected "several flight trajectories" presumed to be North Korean artillery from 8:07 a.m. to 11:03 a.m. Sunday.The presidential office said the NSO meeting, chaired by First Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo, was held at 10:30 a.m. to check the military's readiness posture.The presidential office said the participants expressed concern that North Korea continues to develop weapons systems that pose a direct threat to the security of South Korea.The participants also reaffirmed the government's position that it will respond calmly and sternly, while continuing to monitor the situation.The presidential office said the results of the meeting were reported to President Yoon Suk Yeol by National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han.