Defense Chief: S. Korea to Bolster Security Cooperation with US, Japan

Photo : YONHAP News

Defense minister Lee Jong-sup says that South Korea is willing to engage in sincere dialogue with Japan as it seeks to enhance security cooperation with the United States and Japan to achieve the denuclearization of North Korea.The minister made the remarks on Sunday during a session of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, which ended on Sunday after three days of discussions.Speaking at the annual security forum, minister Lee said South Korea will seek to bolster its alliance with the United States as well as trilateral security cooperation with the U.S. and Japan to establish the strength needed to achieve the North's denuclearization.Reaffirming the goal of the complete and verifiable denuclearization of North Korea, the defense chief said that strong power is needed to achieve the goal.Lee said the country will seek to enhance the execution of the U.S.' extended deterrence to contain the North Korean nuclear and missile threats. He said South Korea will also bolster the response capabilities of its military.Lee said that there are pending issues between Seoul and Tokyo, but South Korea will seek to resolve the issues in a way that serves the interests of both sides. The minister then said Seoul is also willing to engage in a sincere dialogue with Tokyo.