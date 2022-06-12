Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Foreign Selloff of S. Korean Stocks Extends to 5th Month

Written: 2022-06-13 09:53:35Updated: 2022-06-13 10:47:15

Foreign Selloff of S. Korean Stocks Extends to 5th Month

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign investors offloaded more than one-point-six trillion won worth of Korean stocks last month as the local market remains bearish.

According to the Korea Exchange on Monday, foreigners sold a net one-point-61 trillion won worth of Korean stocks in May, extending net selloffs to a fifth consecutive month.

They sold a net one-point-28 trillion won in the country's main bourse KOSPI market and 328 billion won in the secondary tech-heavy KOSDAQ in May.

American investors dumped one-point-one trillion won worth of Korean stocks last month, while Irish investors net sold 500 billion won.

With the continued selloff, foreign ownership of South Korean stocks, which reached nearly 40 percent in early 2020, came to 26-point-eight percent at the end of May.

However, foreigners net bought one-point-37 trillion won worth of Korean bonds last month, continuing their investment in the local bond market for the 17th consecutive month since January of last year.

As of the end of May, foreign investors' holdings of South Korean bonds came to an all-time high of 225-point-eight trillion won, setting new highs every month since January of last year.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >