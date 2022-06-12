Exports Fall 12.7% in First 10 Days of June

Exports dropped nearly 13 percent on-year in the first ten days of June due to fewer working days.
According to tentative data from the Korea Customs Service on Monday, the country’s outbound shipments stood at 15-point-07 billion U.S. dollars in the cited period, down 12-point-seven percent from a year earlier.
Average daily exports, however, rose by 14-point-two percent, with the number of working days decreasing by two from last year to come in at six and a half days.
Shipments of semiconductors inched up zero-point-eight percent and exports of petroleum products jumped 94-point-five percent, while exports of autos and auto parts slipped 35-point-six percent and 28-point-eight percent, respectively.
Exports to the United States and China decreased nine-point-seven percent and 16-point-two percent each, while outbound commodities to Singapore jumped 73-point-seven percent.
Imports rose 17-point-five percent on-year to 21 billion dollars during the cited period.