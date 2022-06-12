Exports Fall 12.7% in First 10 Days of June

Photo : YONHAP News

Exports dropped nearly 13 percent on-year in the first ten days of June due to fewer working days.According to tentative data from the Korea Customs Service on Monday, the country’s outbound shipments stood at 15-point-07 billion U.S. dollars in the cited period, down 12-point-seven percent from a year earlier.Average daily exports, however, rose by 14-point-two percent, with the number of working days decreasing by two from last year to come in at six and a half days.Shipments of semiconductors inched up zero-point-eight percent and exports of petroleum products jumped 94-point-five percent, while exports of autos and auto parts slipped 35-point-six percent and 28-point-eight percent, respectively.Exports to the United States and China decreased nine-point-seven percent and 16-point-two percent each, while outbound commodities to Singapore jumped 73-point-seven percent.Imports rose 17-point-five percent on-year to 21 billion dollars during the cited period.