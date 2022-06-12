S. Korea's New COVID-19 Cases Fall to 5-Month Low at 3,828

Photo : KBS News

Daily new COVID-19 cases in South Korea fell below four-thousand for the first time in about five month.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Monday that three-thousand-828 infections were confirmed the previous day, including 60 from overseas.The country's accumulated caseload is tallied at over 18-point-two million.The daily tally marks the lowest since January 11, when it posted three-thousand-94. It is the first time the figure dropped below four-thousand since January 17 when three-thousand-855 cases were registered.The figure halved from a day ago and dropped by about 12-hundred from a week ago. It marks the lowest Monday figure in 22 weeks.The number of critically ill hospitalized patients is down by three from the previous day at 95, remaining below 100 for the second consecutive day.Seventeen new deaths have been reported, raising the death toll to 24-thousand-388. The overall fatality rate stands at zero-point-13 percent.