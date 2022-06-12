Menu Content

Pres. Yoon: Giving Parliament Authority to Revise Gov't Decrees Likely Unconstitutional

Written: 2022-06-13 11:08:49Updated: 2022-06-14 14:16:29

President Yoon Suk Yeol says he believes it would very likely be unconstitutional for parliament to have the right to revise government decrees.

Yoon made the remark on Monday to reporters on his way to work when asked to comment on the main opposition Democratic Party’s(DP) move to seek revisions to the National Assembly Act granting parliament the authority to restrict government decrees.

He said decrees are decided by the president and related issues must be addressed through systems and procedures stipulated in the Constitution.

With such remarks, Yoon was apparently voicing his opposition to the DP’s pursuit of the revisions, and he has previously implied that he would veto a bill seeking such legal changes.

Yoon’s comments came as DP lawmaker Cho Eung-cheon is expected to submit such an amendment to the Assembly law that allows relevant parliamentary standing committees to call for a change in government decrees if they are deemed to go against related laws.
