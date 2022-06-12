Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Natural Gas Prices to Increase in July

Written: 2022-06-13 11:34:05Updated: 2022-06-14 14:21:14

Natural Gas Prices to Increase in July

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will raise natural gas prices for households and for commercial use from July as planned, raising concerns inflation will further accelerate in the nation. 

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and the Korea Gas Corporation said on Monday that gas prices will rise by zero-point-67 won to one-point-90 won per megajoule.

The increase comes after such prices were marked up to one-point-23 won in May and are set to be raised to two-point-30 won in October.

Also in October, the government is set to raise electricity prices by four-point-nine won per kilowatt-hour after previously hiking such prices by the same rate earlier in April.

Concerns are rising that electricity prices could be raised before October, as the Korea Electric Power Corporation is set to present to the government on Thursday a motion seeking to raise power fees in the third quarter, given the significant deficit it has suffered due to the recent surge in fuel prices.

Depending on the government’s decision, electricity fees could go up next month.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >