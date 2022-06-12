FM Calls for Allies to Enhance Deterrence, Sternly Respond to N. Korea's Provocations

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Park Jin called for enhanced deterrence against North Korea’s provocations and stern responses to future escalations in tensions by the regime.Park, who arrived in Washington on Sunday for talks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, said he plans to discuss coordinated steps by the two allies to prevent further provocations by Pyongyang.Assessing that the regime has completed preparations for its seventh nuclear test and is awaiting a political decision, the minister urged the North to return to dialogue and diplomacy on denuclearization.Park also called on Pyongyang to prioritize the alleviation of suffering by its people amid the outbreak of COVID-19, expressing pity that the regime has yet to respond to Seoul's offer for humanitarian aid.The minister urged the North to be attentive to President Yoon Suk Yeol's proposal for economic cooperation introducing bold steps to enhance the regime's prosperity should it take practical steps toward denuclearization.Park and Blinken are set to hold their first ministerial meeting on Monday.