Kim Tightens Party Discipline amid Failure in COVID-19 Response

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has moved to tighten discipline within the ruling Workers' Party, calling for an eradication of power abuse, bureaucratism and other "non-revolutionary" acts. His remarks come amid North Korea's failed efforts to contain fever cases suspected to be COVID-19According to the state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Monday, Kim made the call while convening the secretariat of the party's Central Committee the previous day.The KCNA said the secretariat meeting was held to discuss ways to improve the roles of party organizations that will handle this year's key party and state tasks following last week's plenary session of the central committee.The regime leader said it would be essential to establish a strict habit of observing party rules and discipline, as well as supervision and rectification systems, over the execution of party lines and policies, a sound working style and a moral life.Kim also called on the party to expand and bolster the authority of discipline inspection units supporting the party's Auditing Commission, and to implement a strict punishment system.Kim's remarks came after he chastised officials for their passivity and lack of responsibility in response to the ongoing spread of COVID-19.