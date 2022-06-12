Prosecutors Seek Arrest Warrant for Fmr. Industry Minister on Power Abuse Charges

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors sought an arrest warrant for former industry and energy minister Paik Un-gyu in relation to allegations that he forced the heads of several energy-related state firms to step down when he helmed the ministry.The Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors' Office on Monday filed for Paik's arrest on charges of power abuse and obstruction of exercising one's rights.The first industry and energy minister under the previous Moon Jae-in administration, Paik is suspected of forcing the heads of 13 state-run energy firms to resign and exercising undue influence over appointments of their successors after taking office in 2017.Last week, the prosecution grilled Paik about the allegations, after obtaining evidence from raids on Paik's residence and office last month. In March, investigators searched relevant departments at the ministry, as well as a number of public companies.