Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Culture

Netflix Confirms Production of Season 2 of 'Squid Game'

Written: 2022-06-13 14:35:32Updated: 2022-06-13 14:41:41

Netflix Confirms Production of Season 2 of 'Squid Game'

Photo : YONHAP News

Netflix has confirmed production of the second season of the megahit Korean drama series "Squid Game.”

On Monday, the U.S. subscription streaming service provider and production company tweeted a message from series writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk, who began by saying that "a whole new round is coming."

Thanking fans around the world for loving the first season, Hwang said Gi-hun, the series protagonist portrayed by South Korean actor Lee Jung-jae, will return along with the Front Man, portrayed by Lee Byung-hun.

Teasing the return of "the man in the suit with ddakji," played by Gong Yoo, and the introduction of Cheol-su, the boyfriend of the show's animatronic doll Young-hee, Hwang asked fans to join the team for another round of the series' deadly survival games.

Following its release last September, the original series about 456 debt-ridden contestants participating in a mysterious and deadly contest to win a prize of 45-point-six billion won, became Netflix's most successful series in history.

It is widely speculated that "Squid Game" will become the first Korean-language series to win an award at the Emmys set for September.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >