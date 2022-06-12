Netflix Confirms Production of Season 2 of 'Squid Game'

Photo : YONHAP News

Netflix has confirmed production of the second season of the megahit Korean drama series "Squid Game.”On Monday, the U.S. subscription streaming service provider and production company tweeted a message from series writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk, who began by saying that "a whole new round is coming."Thanking fans around the world for loving the first season, Hwang said Gi-hun, the series protagonist portrayed by South Korean actor Lee Jung-jae, will return along with the Front Man, portrayed by Lee Byung-hun.Teasing the return of "the man in the suit with ddakji," played by Gong Yoo, and the introduction of Cheol-su, the boyfriend of the show's animatronic doll Young-hee, Hwang asked fans to join the team for another round of the series' deadly survival games.Following its release last September, the original series about 456 debt-ridden contestants participating in a mysterious and deadly contest to win a prize of 45-point-six billion won, became Netflix's most successful series in history.It is widely speculated that "Squid Game" will become the first Korean-language series to win an award at the Emmys set for September.