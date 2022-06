Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities said they will review steps to establish a social system and culture that encourages COVID-19 patients to stay home, even if the government lifts quarantine requirements in the future.Senior health ministry official Son Young-rae said on Monday that the implementation of such measures should be considered after patients are no longer legally obligated to go under a seven-day quarantine.This comes as the government is set to decide whether to lift the requirement and make an announcement by Friday.Experts had raised concerns over a potential resurgence of the virus should the quarantine mandate be suspended as COVID-19 patients may opt against voluntarily quarantining due to the possibility of facing disadvantages at school or at work.