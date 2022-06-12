PPP Leader Calls for Comprehensive Restructuring to Expand Support Base

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling People Power Party(PPP) chair Lee Jun-seok said the time has come for the comprehensive reform of party structure to garner more support from nontraditional support bases, such as young people and women.At a monthly meeting of the party secretariat on Monday, Lee called on the party to reorganize itself and improve its electability based on its party philosophy and election strategy in preparation for the 2024 general elections.Recognizing that the party has managed to expand its support base regionally and generationally, Lee pledged to create a system in which young people in their 20s and 30s or women seeking membership can develop roles within the party.Promising to enact policies that support the southwestern Jeolla region, the main opposition's traditional stronghold, Lee also called to invest into the development of the party's regional and municipal offices over the next year.Marking the one-year anniversary of his leadership on Sunday, Lee pledged to operate in a manner that fully reflects his personal politics in the second half of his two-year term.