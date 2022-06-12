Menu Content

Finance Ministry to Make Effort to Prevent Excessive Slide of Won Against Dollar

Written: 2022-06-13 15:52:19Updated: 2022-06-13 16:02:54

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has said it will make an effort to prevent the South Korean currency from sliding excessively against the U.S. dollar amid the won's high volatility.

The finance ministry held an emergency macroeconomic evaluation meeting on Monday and announced it will hold a conference with related agencies, such as the Bank of Korea and the Financial Services Commission, soon after the U.S. Federal Reserve holds their two-day policy meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The remarks are widely seen as the latest verbal intervention to curb the won's slide, though the finance ministry and the Bank of Korea did not elaborate.

The Korean currency was trading at up to one-thousand-288-point-nine Korean won per U.S. dollar on Monday, up 20 won from the previous close.

The won's weakness against the greenback has accelerated in recent months due to the prospect of the Fed's aggressive rate hikes and heightened external economic uncertainty.
