DP Emergency Steering Committee Officially Launches

The main opposition Democratic Party's(DP) emergency steering committee officially launched on Monday, with a visit to pay respects at the Seoul National Cemetery.The committee, led by four-time lawmaker Woo Sang-ho, also held its inaugural meeting to discuss preparations for a party congress in late August, considered a key priority for the interim leadership, which will steer the DP until the party congress.The leadership is reportedly seeking a three-term lawmaker who is not directly affiliated with a faction within the party to head the party congress preparation committee.As for the ruling and opposition parties' ongoing discord over the chairmanship of the parliamentary Legislation and Judiciary Committee, Woo held the government and the ruling People Power Party(PPP) accountable for failing to normalize parliamentary operations.Stressing the urgency of handling livelihood issues, Woo urged the PPP to accept the DP’s terms, which call for the revoking the committee’s authority or giving the DP the chairmanship in accordance with parliamentary representation.