Price of Diesel in S. Korea Once Again Overtakes Gasoline

Photo : YONHAP News

The price of diesel has once again surpassed the price of gasoline, as oil prices are skyrocketing past the two-thousand-70 won per liter mark.According to Korea National Oil Corporation's oil price information service Opinet on Monday, the average selling price of diesel at gas stations nationwide as of 2 p.m. stood at two-thousand-73-point-40 won per liter, exceeding the gasoline price of two-thousand-73.Gasoline, which is usually subject to higher tax than diesel, is typically more expensive, but with the recent shortage in diesel supply stemming from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the prices of both oils have been in a neck-and-neck race.This year has seen diesel prices overtake that of gasoline, a first in 14 years since 2008.A Korea Petroleum Association official had forecast the price to continue to increase as South Korea's dependence on Russian diesel is high.