Pres. Yoon Holds 1st Weekly Meeting With New PM Han

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has held his first official weekly meeting with recently appointed Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.In a meeting that ran for nearly 2 hours and 30 minutes on Monday, Yoon emphasized that regulation reforms were essential to national growth, calling for the rapid implementation of a system to propel the initiative.The strategic conference on regulation reform was one of the 110 national tasks announced by the presidential transition committee, which described it as a joint consultative body between the public and private sector to identify and solve outdated regulatory impediments faced by companies.President Yoon also requested that the prime minister take special care to reduce obstacles obstructing businesses so their investment plans can be realized quickly.The two also discussed major economic trends, including inflation.A weekly meeting between the president and the prime minister is expected to take place every Monday.