Yoon Appoints NTS Chief without Parliamentary Hearing

President Yoon Suk Yeol has appointed his nominee for tax policy chief without a parliamentary confirmation hearing amid protracted bipartisan negotiations on the parliament’s leadership and committee formation for the second half of the 21st National Assembly.
Yoon appointed National Tax Service(NTS) Commissioner Kim Chang-ki on Monday, about a month after he sent an appointment motion for his choice to the National Assembly.
Under the law, the parliament was scheduled to hold a hearing for Kim within 20 days, but the initial deadline passed last Tuesday. The president re-submitted the motion, which also went unresponsive by the second deadline, Friday.
With the move, Kim became the first high-ranking official appointed without a parliamentary hearing since the launch of the Yoon administration in May.
Education minister nominee Park Soon-ae and health and welfare minister nominee Kim Seung-hee are also waiting for their parliamentary hearings, which are both supposed to be held by Saturday.