Yoon Appoints NTS Chief without Parliamentary Hearing

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has appointed his nominee for tax policy chief without a parliamentary confirmation hearing amid protracted bipartisan negotiations on the parliament’s leadership and committee formation for the second half of the 21st National Assembly.Yoon appointed National Tax Service(NTS) Commissioner Kim Chang-ki on Monday, about a month after he sent an appointment motion for his choice to the National Assembly.Under the law, the parliament was scheduled to hold a hearing for Kim within 20 days, but the initial deadline passed last Tuesday. The president re-submitted the motion, which also went unresponsive by the second deadline, Friday.With the move, Kim became the first high-ranking official appointed without a parliamentary hearing since the launch of the Yoon administration in May.Education minister nominee Park Soon-ae and health and welfare minister nominee Kim Seung-hee are also waiting for their parliamentary hearings, which are both supposed to be held by Saturday.