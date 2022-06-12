Up to 7 1/2 Yrs in Prison Sought for Those Involved in Deadly Gwangju Site Collapse

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution has sought multiple-year prison terms for several construction company officials in charge of a deadly construction project in Gwangju.In the final hearing on the case held at the Gwangju District Court on Monday, the prosecution requested three officials, including an official from the project’s main building contractor Hyundai Development Company(HDC), be sentenced to seven and a half years for not fulfilling their safety-related responsibility.The two others are an official from a subcontractor overseeing the demolition work and the driver of an excavator which caused the collapse.The prosecution also sought seven years in prison for a supervisor for the construction project while seeking five-year confinement at a correction facility for three officials from the contractor and subcontractor.A building in a redevelopment site in Hak-dong, Gwangju collapsed in June last year, killing nine people and injuring eight others.