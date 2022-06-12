Top Diplomats of S. Korea, US: N. Korea's Nuke Test will be Met by Firm Response

Photo : YONHAP News

The top diplomats of South Korea and the United States have warned that North Korea will face a united and firm response if it conducts any provocations including a nuclear test.Minister of Foreign Affairs Park Jin and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued the warning on Monday after talks in Washington.In a joint press conference after the talks, Blinken said the allies are prepared to make both "short and longer-term adjustments to military posture" as appropriate, expressing concerns about the possibility of a nuclear test by North Korea.Blinken added Seoul and Washington are in close coordination in relation to the North Korean nuclear and ballistic missile programs.However, he stressed that the U.S. possesses no hostile intent against the North and is open to dialogue and diplomacy, urging the North to respond to the calls for dialogue.Minister Park assessed that the North has now finished preparations for another nuclear test and only a political decision has to be made. Park warned that if North Korea conducts another act of provocation, including a nuclear test, it will only face more sanctions and deterrence.The minister also said that the two sides agreed to reactivate the Extended Deterrence Strategy and Consultation Group as soon as possible, which will manage the timely deployment of strategic assets if necessary.