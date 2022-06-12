Launch of Space Rocket Delayed by One Day Due to Strong Winds

Photo : KBS News

The government has postponed the planned launch of the country's homegrown space rocket due to strong winds at the launch site.The Nuri rocket, also known as KSLV-II, was initially scheduled to be transported to the launch pad and erected vertically on Tuesday and launched on Wednesday from the Naro Space Center in the county's southern coastal area of Goheung.However, the science ministry and the Korea Aerospace Research Institute(KARI) said on Tuesday that they decided to push the schedule back by one day as strong winds are blowing at the space center and they may get stronger.The decision came after the KARI officials held a meeting at around 6 a.m. on Tuesday to check the conditions for the rollout of the space rocket.The transfer of the rocket, which was set to take place from 7:20 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, has been rescheduled for the same time frame on Wednesday.