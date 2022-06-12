Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Science

Launch of Space Rocket Delayed by One Day Due to Strong Winds

Written: 2022-06-14 08:23:57Updated: 2022-06-14 10:44:41

Launch of Space Rocket Delayed by One Day Due to Strong Winds

Photo : KBS News

The government has postponed the planned launch of the country's homegrown space rocket due to strong winds at the launch site.

The Nuri rocket, also known as KSLV-II, was initially scheduled to be transported to the launch pad and erected vertically on Tuesday and launched on Wednesday from the Naro Space Center in the county's southern coastal area of Goheung.

However, the science ministry and the Korea Aerospace Research Institute(KARI) said on Tuesday that they decided to push the schedule back by one day as strong winds are blowing at the space center and they may get stronger.

The decision came after the KARI officials held a meeting at around 6 a.m. on Tuesday to check the conditions for the rollout of the space rocket.

The transfer of the rocket, which was set to take place from 7:20 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, has been rescheduled for the same time frame on Wednesday.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >