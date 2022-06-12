N. Korea Reports over 32,000 New Fever Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea claimed its fever-related daily cases suspected to be COVID-19 remained below 40-thousand for a second day.The North’s official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) reported on Tuesday that around 32-thousand-810 new fever patients were confirmed in the 24-hour period leading up to 6 p.m. Monday nationwide.Quoting the nation's state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters, the KCNA said over 40-thousand patients recovered during the same period.The North did not release new deaths, the death toll, and the fatality rate.However, the KCNA said on Sunday that the death toll came to 72 with a fatality rate of zero-point-002 percent.The cumulative cases in the North compiled since late April grew to around four-point-five million with North Korean authorities claiming that all but some 57-thousand have fully recovered.According to the North's official tallies, daily new fever cases peaked on May 15 at nearly 393-thousand, but the number has continued to drop since it fell below 100-thousand on May 27.However, experts say that the statistics declared by the North lack credibility as the number of deaths is very low compared to the reported case count.