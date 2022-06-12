S. Korea, US, Japan to Hold Pacific Dragon Ballistic Missile Defense Exercise in August

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea, the United States and Japan will conduct an exercise to detect and track ballistic missiles in waters off Hawaii in August.The exercise is in line with the agreement reached among the defense chiefs of the three nations in their recent meeting held on the sidelines of the Asia Security Summit, also known as the Shangri-La Dialogue, in Singapore.According to Seoul's defense ministry on Tuesday, the three nations and Australia will conduct the two week-long Pacific Dragon exercise from August 1 near Hawaii.The drill, which is held on the occasion of this year's multinational maritime training Rim of Pacific Exercise(RIMPAC), focuses on improving tactical and technical coordination among its participants, including the detection, tracking and reporting of ballistic targets.Canada, one of the intelligence alliance Five Eyes, may also join the Pacific Dragon exercise.The South Korean Navy participated in the biennial exercise in 2018 and 2020 under the Moon Jae-in government, but did not disclose details of the drill at the time.