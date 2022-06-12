Foreign Minister Meets US Energy Secretary to Discuss Cooperation in Nuclear Energy

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Park Jin met with U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm on Monday to discuss bilateral cooperation in the sector of nuclear energy.Seoul's foreign ministry said in a press release on Tuesday that in the meeting in Washington, Park and Granholm assessed the agreement reached in the South Korea-U.S. summit last month to strengthen cooperation between the two nations in the atomic energy sector.The ministry said the two sides also shared the view that South Korea and the United States, which both maintain the principle of nuclear nonproliferation, are the best partners for cooperation in the sector.Regarding global cooperation in nuclear power plants in the private sector, the ministers exchanged opinions on the importance of abiding by the highest standards on nuclear nonproliferation.The two sides also discussed ways to enhance mutually beneficial cooperation in the overseas market of nuclear plants.