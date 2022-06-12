S. Korea Reports 9,778 New COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported about ten-thousand new COVID-19 cases, with the daily number of deaths falling to a nine-month low.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Tuesday that nine-thousand-778 infections were confirmed the previous day, including 41 from overseas.The country's accumulated caseload is tallied at over 18-point-two million.The daily tally increased two-point-five times from a day ago and 36-hundred from a week ago, but dropped about 74-hundred from two weeks ago.The number of critically ill hospitalized patients rose by three from the previous day to 98, remaining below 100 for the third consecutive day.Two new deaths have been reported, raising the death toll to 24-thousand-390. The overall fatality rate stands at zero-point-13 percent.The daily number of deaths marked the lowest since September 13 of last year, when it posted one.