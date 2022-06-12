Menu Content

Men's National Team to Face Egypt in Football Friendly Tues.

Written: 2022-06-14 10:36:43Updated: 2022-06-14 15:12:00

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will face Egypt in a football friendly on Tuesday.

The last of four friendly matches for this month ahead of the FIFA World Cup will be held at the Seoul World Cup Stadium at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Korea Football Association had initially sought to have Team Korea compete against Argentina on Tuesday to check out the South American style in preparation for their opening match against Uruguay in the World Cup in Qatar this November.

However, the association ended up selecting Egypt as its sparring partner after efforts to play against Argentina failed. South Korea will face another African side, Ghana, in the group stage of the Qatar World Cup. 

The announcement of Tuesday’s match had piqued the interest of football fans eager to see Team Korea’s captain and Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min take the pitch against Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, with whom Son shared top scorer honors in the last Premier League season. However, such a face-off won’t be taking place with Salah withdrawing from the squad due to injuries.

South Korea, which ranks 29th in the FIFA rankings, has faced Egypt, ranked 32nd, a total of 17 times in the past, posting five wins, seven draws and five losses.
