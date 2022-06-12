N. Korean Leader Rebukes Officials over Poor Quality of Daily Necessities

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has reprimanded senior officials over the poor quality of daily necessities produced domestically.The official paper of the North's ruling Workers' Party, the Rodong Sinmun, said on Tuesday that Kim’s rebuke came during the fifth plenary meeting of the party’s Eighth Central Committee held last Wednesday through Friday.According to the daily, Kim expressed deep regret and frustration after reviewing the daily necessities being used by the people, including toothpaste and children’s belts, which he had ordered senior party officials to bring to the meeting.Kim said the act of focusing on production without regard for a product’s quality is an act of deception against the party and the people. He then instructed officials to prioritize quality, stressing that farming and making daily necessities are the North’s most urgent economic tasks.Following Kim’s order, Premier Kim Tok-hun inspected factories in Pyongyang that produce knitwear, daily necessities and shoes and instructed them to make products of good quality.Observers believe the North is placing focus on the quality of daily necessities in a bid to assuage the sentiment of the public, which is facing further hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.