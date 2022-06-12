BAI Official Who Led Wolsong-1 Reactor Inspection Named Secretary-General

Photo : KBS News

The head of the state audit agency’s research institute who handled the investigation into the former Moon Jae-in government in relation to the decommissioned Wolsong-One nuclear reactor has been named the agency’s secretary-general.The Board of Audit and Inspection(BAI) chairperson Choe Jae-hae on Tuesday recommended the appointment of Yoo Byung-ho to President Yoon Suk Yeol. Yoo's appointment will be finalized upon the president's approval.As the head of the BAI's public institutions audit bureau starting in April 2020, Yoo led the inspection into the Wolsong-One nuclear reactor case through October that same year amid allegations that the Moon administration manipulated profitability projections of the reactor in order to justify its closure.The agency concluded that the energy ministry and the state-run Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Company had indeed intentionally undervalued the facility’s economic viability.After being assigned to head the Audit and Inspection Research Institute in January this year, considered to be a demotion, Yoo returned to state audit duties in just five months.Citing Yoo's years of on-site experience, the BAI credited him for investigating corruption and establishing a system for preventing recurrences.