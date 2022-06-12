Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

BAI Official Who Led Wolsong-1 Reactor Inspection Named Secretary-General

Written: 2022-06-14 12:16:26Updated: 2022-06-14 15:24:27

BAI Official Who Led Wolsong-1 Reactor Inspection Named Secretary-General

Photo : KBS News

The head of the state audit agency’s research institute who handled the investigation into the former Moon Jae-in government in relation to the decommissioned Wolsong-One nuclear reactor has been named the agency’s secretary-general.

The Board of Audit and Inspection(BAI) chairperson Choe Jae-hae on Tuesday recommended the appointment of Yoo Byung-ho to President Yoon Suk Yeol. Yoo's appointment will be finalized upon the president's approval.

As the head of the BAI's public institutions audit bureau starting in April 2020, Yoo led the inspection into the Wolsong-One nuclear reactor case through October that same year amid allegations that the Moon administration manipulated profitability projections of the reactor in order to justify its closure.

The agency concluded that the energy ministry and the state-run Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Company had indeed intentionally undervalued the facility’s economic viability.

After being assigned to head the Audit and Inspection Research Institute in January this year, considered to be a demotion, Yoo returned to state audit duties in just five months.

Citing Yoo's years of on-site experience, the BAI credited him for investigating corruption and establishing a system for preventing recurrences.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >