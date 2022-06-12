DP Proposes Bill to Reinforce Parliamentary Restriction of Decrees, Ordinances

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) on Tuesday proposed a bill that could reinforce parliament's authority to limit the government's enforcement ordinances.DP Rep. Cho Eung-cheon introduced the amendment to the National Assembly Act, which would allow parliamentary standing committees to request a revision to a presidential decree or a prime ministerial ordinance if they are deemed to be legally incompatible with existing laws.The head of the relevant government ministry must report back to parliament on the requested revision.Until now, if and when a decree or an ordinance was considered to be incompatible with the law, a parliamentary committee would submit a review report to a plenary session. Once the report received approval, the government was required to look into an amendment and report back to parliament.Should the new bill pass the Assembly, parliamentary committees could put the brakes on the Yoon Suk Yeol administration's attempt to expand the prosecution's investigative power through enforcement ordinances.This comes after the recent DP-led passage of bills that aimed to limit such authority by the prosecution.On Monday, Yoon said the DP's push to enhance parliamentary oversight of the government through the right to request revisions to decrees and ordinances could be "unconstitutional."