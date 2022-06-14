All but One in 20 S. Koreans Have Antibodies for COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

All but one in 20 South Korean citizens have developed antibodies for COVID-19 through vaccination or natural infection.According to results released by the Central Disease Control Headquarters on Tuesday of a nationwide survey conducted on over one-thousand-600 citizens over the age of ten, the overall antibody positivity rate reached nearly 95 percent. The rate is equivalent to 19 out of 20 people with antibodies against the coronavirus.In particular, those who developed antibodies through natural infection rose sharply in the past three months with the huge wave of the omicron variant. The figure jumped from zero-point-six percent in January to over 36 percent in April.Health authorities attributed the increasing rate of people with antibodies to the continuing community spread causing both new daily cases as well as undetected COVID-19 infections.